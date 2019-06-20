|
Three Teen Choice Awards Nominations For The Bumblebee Movie
The*Official Bumblebee Twitter
*lets us know that the Bumblebee movie got 3 Fox’s Teen Choice Awards Nominations. Categories are as follows: Choice Action Movie Choice Action Movie Actress (Hailee Steinfeld) Choice Action Movie Actor (John Cena) You can cast your vote*here
*to support any of Bumblebee’s nominations. Voting will be open until June 25th, and the winner will be announced in August 11th in the Teen Choice Awards live-show via Fox. It will be a hard competition with other great 2019 movies. Click on the bar a let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
