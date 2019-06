Three Teen Choice Awards Nominations For The Bumblebee Movie

The Official Bumblebee Twitter lets us know that the Bumblebee movie got 3 Fox's Teen Choice Awards Nominations. Categories are as follows: Choice Action Movie Choice Action Movie Actress (Hailee Steinfeld) Choice Action Movie Actor (John Cena) You can cast your vote here to support any of Bumblebee's nominations. Voting will be open until June 25th, and the winner will be announced in August 11th in the Teen Choice Awards live-show via Fox. It will be a hard competition with other great 2019 movies.