Our friends at Cybertron.ca
report that the Toys R Us exclusive Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron set has hit retail across Canada. This set includes the Titan Master Rodimus Prime, Deluxe class Nautica, Legends class Fastlane, Voyager class Laser Optimus Prime, and Leader class Quickswitch. While it is an ecclectic selection, it is one that includes several toys which have been in demand with fans – happy hunting to all our friends in Canada!
The post Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron set sighted at Canadian retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...