A while back, we reported
an information of a rather strange but cool product based on Transformers: The Last Knight. Camino Speaker Heads had our curiosity but now let us see if it can catch our attention with the official Press Release and Images for the aforementioned products. You can check out all the details courtesy of 2005 Boards Member pie125, after the jump. “Human Size” Optimus Prime Figurative Bluetooth Speaker Connection: Bluetooth (Bluetooth Version 4.1), 3.5mm AUDIO IN Frequency response: 40Hz ~ 150Hz / 150HZ ~ 26KHZ Speaker Unit: 82mm Woofer x 1 / 40mm » Continue Reading.
The post Official Images And Press Release Of Camino Transformers: The Last Knight Speakers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...