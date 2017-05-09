Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Images And Press Release Of Camino Transformers: The Last Knight Speakers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,665
Official Images And Press Release Of Camino Transformers: The Last Knight Speakers


A while back, we reported an information of a rather strange but cool product based on Transformers: The Last Knight. Camino Speaker Heads had our curiosity but now let us see if it can catch our attention with the official Press Release and Images for the aforementioned products. You can check out all the details courtesy of 2005 Boards Member pie125, after the jump. “Human Size” Optimus Prime Figurative Bluetooth Speaker  Connection: Bluetooth (Bluetooth Version 4.1), 3.5mm AUDIO IN  Frequency response: 40Hz ~ 150Hz / 150HZ ~ 26KHZ  Speaker Unit: 82mm Woofer x 1 / 40mm &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Images And Press Release Of Camino Transformers: The Last Knight Speakers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Repair Customize
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron ? Mint in Sealed Box MISB
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Transformers Subscription Service ? TFSS 5.0 PRETENDER OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
1998 Transformers beast wars Transmetal Predacon RAMPAGE With Box
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF CHANGEABLE FIGURES
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.