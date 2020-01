Jim Sorenson To Attend TFNation 2020

TFNation 2020 confirms the attendance of Transformers writer, archivist, historian, and super-fan Jim Sorenson! Sorenson's main attraction and focus this year will be his latest book:* Transformers: A Visual History , with VIZ Media. This new art book – a 408 page celebration of 35 years of Transformers history, across all platforms, as we teased during our 2019 event – is meant to be the most comprehensive compilation of Transformers artwork ever assembled, featuring rare and iconic imagery pulled directly from Hasbro's archives! Sorenson joins an all-star roster of guests including Transformers (2019) series author Brian Ruckley , artist