Jim Sorenson To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation 2020 confirms the attendance of Transformers writer, archivist, historian, and super-fan Jim Sorenson! Sorenson’s main attraction and focus this year will be his latest book:*Transformers: A Visual History
, with VIZ Media. This new art book – a 408 page celebration of 35 years of Transformers history, across all platforms, as we teased during our 2019 event – is meant to be the most comprehensive compilation of Transformers artwork ever assembled, featuring rare and iconic imagery pulled directly from Hasbros archives! Sorenson joins an all-star roster of guests including Transformers (2019) series author Brian Ruckley
