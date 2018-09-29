|
Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 4 Spotted at US Retail
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*MountainSound, we can inform that the*Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 4 has been spotted at US Retail. These blind-bagged vinyl figures were found at Smiths Marketplacein West Point, Utah.*This wave brings us:*VW Beetle Bumblebee, Dragonstorm, Dropkick, Chopper Mode Dropkick, Grimlock, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Autobot Ratchet, Scorn, Shatter, Soundwave and Dinobot Swoop. Sweet little and fun toys, and cheap. This sighting comes just after a few days from our first sighting of Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 3
, also in Utah. Happy hunting to all fans!
