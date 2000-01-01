Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:47 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 130
transformers g1 & other vintage toy lines
hi all
sale/ trade
if u need further pics on anything just ask

g1 boxed
pounce & wingspan $180.00
canadian box with all original inserts
both bots are dead mint & complete

perceptor $150.00
u.s box with all original inserts,complete
bot is mint both robot arms(click)

camshaft 250.00
canadian factory sealed

g1 loose
menasor $130.00
mint & near complete
missing all hand guns & 1 car canon

blurr $80.00
no sundamage, 1 scuff on windshield
complete

rodimus major $60.00
reissue, bot is dead mint, metal feet
has unused decals & complete

erector $20.00
micromaster transport

kickback $30.00
slight chrome wear, complete

shrapnel $30.00
slight chrome wear, complete

wheelie $20.00
dead mint

beachcomber $20.00
dead mint


OTHER VINTAGE TOYS

gi.joes
dr mindbender 20.00
voltar 20.00
blowtorch 20.00
dodger 20.00
knockdown 20.00
windmill 20.00
barbque miss. nozzle gun 20.00
lifeline miss mask & gun 15.00
roadpig 20.00
zandar 20.00
zarana 20.00
techno viper 20.00
clutch 20.00

japanese box vamp 80.00
missing steering wheel only

chips
poncho 20.00
jon 10.00
