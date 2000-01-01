scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 130

transformers g1 & other vintage toy lines hi all

sale/ trade

if u need further pics on anything just ask



g1 boxed

pounce & wingspan $180.00

canadian box with all original inserts

both bots are dead mint & complete



perceptor $150.00

u.s box with all original inserts,complete

bot is mint both robot arms(click)



camshaft 250.00

canadian factory sealed



g1 loose

menasor $130.00

mint & near complete

missing all hand guns & 1 car canon



blurr $80.00

no sundamage, 1 scuff on windshield

complete



rodimus major $60.00

reissue, bot is dead mint, metal feet

has unused decals & complete



erector $20.00

micromaster transport



kickback $30.00

slight chrome wear, complete



shrapnel $30.00

slight chrome wear, complete



wheelie $20.00

dead mint



beachcomber $20.00

dead mint





OTHER VINTAGE TOYS



gi.joes

dr mindbender 20.00

voltar 20.00

blowtorch 20.00

dodger 20.00

knockdown 20.00

windmill 20.00

barbque miss. nozzle gun 20.00

lifeline miss mask & gun 15.00

roadpig 20.00

zandar 20.00

zarana 20.00

techno viper 20.00

clutch 20.00



japanese box vamp 80.00

missing steering wheel only



chips

poncho 20.00

jon 10.00 Attached Thumbnails



