Today, 10:57 AM   #1
Stormrave
Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
If anyone going to TFCON has an extra Elita-1 and one or two extra Moonracers, Phalanx and I are looking to buy.

Me - Elita, Moonracer
X - Moonracer

Drop me a PM - happy to meet up at the con.
Today, 11:05 AM   #2
wervenom
Re: Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

That would be one Moonracer and the seller is great to deal with, if that helps
Today, 11:11 AM   #3
Stormrave
Re: Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
Thanks Wervenom!

Request list on hold, I think we have our 2 Moonracers and 1 Elita. Will post here if I need anything else.
