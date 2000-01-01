Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:57 AM
#
1
Stormrave
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 269
Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
If anyone going to TFCON has an extra Elita-1 and one or two extra Moonracers, Phalanx and I are looking to buy.
Me - Elita, Moonracer
X - Moonracer
Drop me a PM - happy to meet up at the con.
Stormrave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Stormrave
Find More Posts by Stormrave
Today, 11:05 AM
#
2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,889
Re: Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
That would be one Moonracer and the seller is great to deal with, if that helps
__________________
Venomously Addicted Photography
wervenom on imgur
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to wervenom
Find More Posts by wervenom
Today, 11:11 AM
#
3
Stormrave
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 269
Re: Hunting Elita and 2 Moonracers - TFCON
Thanks Wervenom!
Request list on hold, I think we have our 2 Moonracers and 1 Elita. Will post here if I need anything else.
Stormrave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Stormrave
Find More Posts by Stormrave
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Mix Lot Of 9 - Complete, Incomplete, Parts, Broken
Lot of 1980-1984 G1 Hasbro Takara Green trucks Transformers Vintage Toys 80's
Lot of Vintage Bruticus Transformers 1986 G1 Jeep Tank Helicopter Toys 80's A+++
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary Figure gray grey gun New
Transformers G1 Bluestreak Mib 100% Complete
Transformers G1 Hotrod Mib 100% Complete
Transformers G1 Mirage 100% Complete Mib
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:17 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.