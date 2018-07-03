Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 Scout, Warrior and One-Step Out At Australian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,572
Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 Scout, Warrior and One-Step Out At Australian Retail


And it seems the new Transformers Cyberverse toys are starting to surface around the world. Thanks to a post from 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz, we can report that*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 Scout, Warrior and One-Step Are Out At Australian Retail.* The figures were found by Ozformers member*hYpNoS at Toyworld Werribee Plaza in Victoria.*Cyberverse Scout Class is consisting of Bumblebee, Megatron, Grimlock and Starscream. The*Cyberverse Warrior Class includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Shockwave. Finally, the Cyberverse One-Step Changers (redecos of their RID toys) Bumblebee,*Blurr and Soundwave were also spotted. Stay alert for more Cyberverse sightings in your countries and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 Scout, Warrior and One-Step Out At Australian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mix Lot Of 9 - Complete, Incomplete, Parts, Broken
Transformers
Lot of 1980-1984 G1 Hasbro Takara Green trucks Transformers Vintage Toys 80's
Transformers
Lot of Vintage Bruticus Transformers 1986 G1 Jeep Tank Helicopter Toys 80's A+++
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary Figure gray grey gun New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Bluestreak Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hotrod Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mirage 100% Complete Mib

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.