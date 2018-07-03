And it seems the new Transformers Cyberverse toys are starting to surface around the world. Thanks to a post
from 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz, we can report that*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 Scout, Warrior and One-Step Are Out At Australian Retail.* The figures were found by Ozformers
member*hYpNoS at Toyworld Werribee Plaza in Victoria.*Cyberverse Scout Class is consisting of Bumblebee, Megatron, Grimlock and Starscream. The*Cyberverse Warrior Class includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Shockwave. Finally, the Cyberverse One-Step Changers (redecos of their RID toys) Bumblebee,*Blurr and Soundwave were also spotted. Stay alert for more Cyberverse sightings in your countries and » Continue Reading.
