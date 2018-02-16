|
Transformers Mighty Muggs Found At Peruvian Retail
Back in February we reported the relaunch of the Mighty Muggs Transformers
series. These figures feature a push-and-turn mechanism that changes the figures facial expression by pushing down on the head. Thanks to a post from*Cybertron 21
*and*Transformers Peru
*we can report that these new Mighty Muggs Transformers were Found At Peruvian Retail.Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream were spotted at Tottus in Jockey Plaza Mall in Lima for only 49.90 Peruvian Soles or $15 approximately. Are you interested in these new Mighty Muggs figures? Let us know in the 2005 Boards! * » Continue Reading.
