Yesterday, 11:31 PM
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
FEZaid's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,246
FEZ: Mississauga Collectors Expo SALE
Hello,

I am attending the Mississauga Collectors Expo this Sunday, November 10th. We can meet there to exchange.

OPEN TO OFFERS.

Everything here has been opened and displayed UNLESS indicated in the description. Not all the figures come with their boxes.

If you have any questions or requests please message me.

Wanted
Mastermind Creations - Titanika (Strika)
______________________________

3rd party
Fansproject - Combes Robin - w/ box, extra sword
Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - complete

Takara
MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw
Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - Complete MINT

Hasbro
Gen. Seige - 3-Pack Holo Mirage - Complete
Armada - Sideways - Complete
Beast Machines - Deluxe Optimus Primal - Complete

DC Universe
Wave 16 - Mercury - Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - Missing arrows and bow is broken

Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - complete
Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - Complete
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm
Baf part - Titus right leg

Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer
Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - Complete
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - Complete
Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - Complete
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - Complete w/ box
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - Complete
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - Complete
Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - Complete w/box and exclusive face
GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - w/ box
Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - w/ box
Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - Complete w/ box
Check out my feedback
