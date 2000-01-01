Yesterday, 11:31 PM #1 FEZaid Arabian Knight Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya Posts: 1,246 FEZ: Mississauga Collectors Expo SALE Hello,



I am attending the Mississauga Collectors Expo this Sunday, November 10th. We can meet there to exchange.



OPEN TO OFFERS.



Everything here has been opened and displayed UNLESS indicated in the description. Not all the figures come with their boxes.



If you have any questions or requests please message me.



Wanted

Mastermind Creations - Titanika (Strika)

______________________________



3rd party

Fansproject - Combes Robin - w/ box, extra sword

Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - complete



Takara

MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw

Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - Complete MINT



Hasbro

Gen. Seige - 3-Pack Holo Mirage - Complete

Armada - Sideways - Complete

Beast Machines - Deluxe Optimus Primal - Complete



DC Universe

Wave 16 - Mercury - Complete

Wave 20 - Red Arrow - Missing arrows and bow is broken



Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)

Rhino Wave - White Tiger - complete

Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - Complete

BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm

BAF part - Sasquatch right arm

Baf part - Titus right leg



Japanese Imports

Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer

Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - Complete

Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - Complete

Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - Complete

Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - Complete w/ box

Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - Complete

Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain

Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - Complete

Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - Complete w/box and exclusive face

GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - w/ box

Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - w/ box

Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - Complete w/ box

