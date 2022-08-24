Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,827
Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Daimao*for sharing in our boards pictures of our first US sighting of the*Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers. These simple and affordable action figures were found at a Five Below in Suffolk, Virginia. There are three Evergreen Transformers figures: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. Each figure has 5 articulation points and they come with no packaging at all, inside an Authentics display box with 6 figures (2 of each character). See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
