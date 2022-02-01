BruticusMax Bruticus Maximus Forever! Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 1,938

Looking for Animated Lugnut, lockdown, DOTM Highbrow, Armada Hotshot, 07 leader Prime Per the title, hoping to find and add them to my collection, open or boxed in complete condition preferably exempt from smoking exposure.



- Armada Hotshot, Powerlinx Hotshot version to be more precise,

- Movie 2007 leader Optimus can be incomplete with the shoulder armor intact,

- Seeking both variants of the Animated lockdown, standard and the Blazing repaint,



Shoot me a PM with your offers for potential consideration.



Photos most definitely appreciated!



Thanks for your time.

Feedback:

http://cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=22527



