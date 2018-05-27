Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,668

Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: Nemesis Prime Generation 1 Classic Scale Statue, Pre-





Pop Culture Shock Collectibles another TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, Pop Culture Shock Collectibles reveals entry in their officially licensed cell-shaded line of Transformers: prepare shelf space in your collection for the Nemesis Prime Generation 1 Classic Scale Statue! Pre-orders open on Halloween Day October 31st at Sideshow Collectibles and are sure to be available at our sponsors, so keep watch and then share your thoughts about this Prime on the 2005 boards! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





