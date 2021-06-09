|
Transformers Generations Book 2020 ? Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 01
We have quite an interesting reading to share with you. Courtesy of 2005 Board member*opoptimus*who has posted in our forums an English translation of the first part of an interview with Takara Tomy designer Shogo Hasui. This interview was originally published in the Japanese*Transformers Generations Book 2020. The source of the first translation (in Chinese) comes from*‘Cybertron 600″ on Weixin
. On this interview Mr. Hasui talks about team work between Hasbro and Takara, considerations and new ideas that were introduced in War For Cybertron Siege, the original concept for Weaponizers, the introduction of the new Commander Class (and Jetfire » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generations Book 2020 – Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 01
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca