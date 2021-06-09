Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Book 2020 ? Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 01
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,634
Transformers Generations Book 2020 ? Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 01


We have quite an interesting reading to share with you. Courtesy of 2005 Board member*opoptimus*who has posted in our forums an English translation of the first part of an interview with Takara Tomy designer Shogo Hasui. This interview was originally published in the Japanese*Transformers Generations Book 2020. The source of the first translation (in Chinese) comes from*‘Cybertron 600″ on Weixin. On this interview Mr. Hasui talks about team work between Hasbro and Takara, considerations and new ideas that were introduced in War For Cybertron Siege, the original concept for Weaponizers, the introduction of the new Commander Class (and Jetfire &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Book 2020 – Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 01 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Grimlock Voyager Class
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Transformers Age Of Extinction Dinobot Slug
Transformers
Transformers Various Loose Figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Amazon - Hot Rod ( Boite ouverte - Transformers Neuf )
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.