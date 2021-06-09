|
Takara Tomy Studio Series Wreck-Gar, Gnaw And Slug & Daniel New Stock Images
Courtesy of Hobby Dengeki
we can share for your new stock images of the upcoming*Takara Tomy Studio Series Wreck-Gar, Gnaw And Slug & Daniel. These figures are part of Takara Tomy’s June pre-orders which are due to be released in November this year. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy use a different numeration than Hasbro for the Studio Series collection (they don’t even use the Studio Series 86 sub-imprint), Studio Series SS-69 Wreck-Gar Studio Series SS-70 Gnaw Studio Series SS-71 Slug & Daniel Pre-orders for these item will start tomorrow in Japan. Click on the bar to see all » Continue Reading.
