Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Turns 38 Year Old! ? Marvel Comics Transformers #01 Advert Storyboards
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,237
Transformers Turns 38 Year Old! ? Marvel Comics Transformers #01 Advert Storyboards


Today, May 8th 2022, marks the*38th anniversary of the release of the first issue of Marvel’s The Transformers comic. The very first stone in The Transformers history. As of today, the franchise has brought cartoons, comics, movies and a lot of toys for different generations of fans. As a small tribute, via the*The Sunbow Marvel Archive website, we can share for you the storyboards of the very first*Marvel Comics’ The Transformers issue 1 commercial.*Produced so early that none of the characters featured in the video even had names. You can read the full storyboard here*or as individual images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Turns 38 Year Old! – Marvel Comics Transformers #01 Advert Storyboards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.