Today, May 8th 2022, marks the*38th anniversary of the release of the first issue of Marvel’s The Transformers comic. The very first stone in The Transformers history. As of today, the franchise has brought cartoons, comics, movies and a lot of toys for different generations of fans. As a small tribute, via the*The Sunbow Marvel Archive website
, we can share for you the storyboards of the very first*Marvel Comics’ The Transformers issue 1 commercial.*Produced so early that none of the characters featured in the video even had names. You can read the full storyboard here
*or as individual images » Continue Reading.
