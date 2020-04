xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,738

Finally a Trypticon that dwarfs Titan Metroplex











Stand straight, Trypticon is much taller than Metroplex.











Even bending the knees he is a taller than Metroplex.















more size comparison, with my normal Trypticon.















And with MT Metroplex repaint (metropolitan).



