Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page AWESOME POTP NEWS
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:53 PM   #1
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,502
AWESOME POTP NEWS
original link:https://www.seibertron.com/transform...subline/38754/

There's a Beast Wars subline to Power of the Primes next year. I work at Amazon and this will be a shared online exclusive. Us and BBTS.

No original molds, but we will get the Takara Blackarachnia mold in the US from it. Eight Deluxe and two Voyagers, Primal and Megatron. Primal is a retool of the PotP Apeface. Megatron is a retool of PotP Snapdragon. They won't have Titan Masters, so don't worry.

(The PotP Grimlock is Leader sized, so it was never a consideration to be retooled as Megatron.)
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:37 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,725
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: AWESOME POTP NEWS
Okay, so, FIRST of all, you just confirmed fucking voyager class new Apeface and Snapdragon? BLESS YOU.

Second of all. THAT'S JUST PRIME. ULTRA GEAR. WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE. (wait, that one doesn't work).

I have tak BA but damn. I'll buy this in a heartbeat. Fuuuuuuuck.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Premier Edition Figure Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Rodimus Lot Bumblebee Warpath Silverbolt Tankor Octane Fracture G1
Transformers
Transformers Transmetal Optimal Optimus Complete
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters figures lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-3 STARSCREAM LOOSE!!!
Transformers
1980s Vintage Transformers Guns Parts Weapons Lot Optimus Prime G1
Transformers
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.