There's a Beast Wars subline to Power of the Primes next year. I work at Amazon and this will be a shared online exclusive. Us and BBTS.
No original molds, but we will get the Takara Blackarachnia mold in the US from it. Eight Deluxe and two Voyagers, Primal and Megatron. Primal is a retool of the PotP Apeface. Megatron is a retool of PotP Snapdragon. They won't have Titan Masters, so don't worry.
(The PotP Grimlock is Leader sized, so it was never a consideration to be retooled as Megatron.)
