Today, 03:53 PM #1 Transbot90210 Animated Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,502 AWESOME POTP NEWS



There's a Beast Wars subline to Power of the Primes next year. I work at Amazon and this will be a shared online exclusive. Us and BBTS.



No original molds, but we will get the Takara Blackarachnia mold in the US from it. Eight Deluxe and two Voyagers, Primal and Megatron. Primal is a retool of the PotP Apeface. Megatron is a retool of PotP Snapdragon. They won't have Titan Masters, so don't worry.



(The PotP Grimlock is Leader sized, so it was never a consideration to be retooled as Megatron.) original link: https://www.seibertron.com/transform...subline/38754/ There's a Beast Wars subline to Power of the Primes next year. I work at Amazon and this will be a shared online exclusive. Us and BBTS.No original molds, but we will get the Takara Blackarachnia mold in the US from it. Eight Deluxe and two Voyagers, Primal and Megatron. Primal is a retool of the PotP Apeface. Megatron is a retool of PotP Snapdragon. They won't have Titan Masters, so don't worry.(The PotP Grimlock is Leader sized, so it was never a consideration to be retooled as Megatron.)

There from the start, there until the end! ***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS*** __________________ Today, 04:37 PM #2 RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,725 Re: AWESOME POTP NEWS Okay, so, FIRST of all, you just confirmed fucking voyager class new Apeface and Snapdragon? BLESS YOU.



Second of all. THAT'S JUST PRIME. ULTRA GEAR. WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE. (wait, that one doesn't work).



I have tak BA but damn. I'll buy this in a heartbeat. Fuuuuuuuck.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK

Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

