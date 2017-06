Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX VR Experience Trailer Out Now

IMAX has updated their official You Tube page with a trailer for*Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX VR Experience. "Join the Autobots and face off against the Decepticons in this amazing VR showdown putting you right into the intense action of the Transformers movie franchise. Executive Producer, Michael Bay, takes VR to the next level with the Transformers: The Last Knight VR Experience. This fast-paced VR shooter teams you with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Hound to recover a powerful weapon from the Decepticons. Earth is in peril and the Autobots are counting on you, so get your game on!*