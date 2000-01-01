Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > Canadian Action Figure News
Reload this Page Marvel Legends Warlock Wave Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,342
Marvel Legends Warlock Wave Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we now know that the *Marvel Legends* *Warlock* Build a Figure wave has been released in Canada. This wave includes...

More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Generation 2 Bruticus Combaticons Set COMPLETE
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformers Weapons Lot MIRAGE NIGHTBEAT SOUNDWAVE WHIRL 0. PRIME ++
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Hero Optimus Prime MOSC MIP
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Transformers
transformers FRACTYL and Scorpononk club subscription botcon 5.0 beast wars

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.