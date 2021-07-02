|
Transformers Cyberverse ?Dinobots Unite? Wheeljack & Grimlock 2-Pack Images
Via Russian site*??????? ???”/”Child’s world
*we have a set of stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse “Dinobots Unite” Wheeljack & Grimlock 2-Pack. These figures can combine easily into a single robot named “Wheelgrim” in a similar way compared to the previous Robots In Disguise Crash Combiners figures
