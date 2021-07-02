Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,759
Transformers Cyberverse ?Dinobots Unite? Wheeljack & Grimlock 2-Pack Images


Via Russian site*??????? ???”/”Child’s world*we have a set of stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse “Dinobots Unite” Wheeljack &#038; Grimlock 2-Pack. These figures can combine easily into a single robot named “Wheelgrim” in a similar way compared to the previous Robots In Disguise Crash Combiners figures. Check all the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Cyberverse "Dinobots Unite" Wheeljack & Grimlock 2-Pack Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



