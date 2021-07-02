|
Transformers x Dawson Racing Transformers LMP3 Race Car
Hasbro and Dawson Racing
*have teamed up to present a special D3+ Transformers LMP3 race car featuring the Autobot and Transformers logos on it. The official Transformers Instagram account
let us know that the No. 84 D3+ Transformers LMP3 race car and drivers Theodor Olsen and Dominic Cicero will race the 2 hour 40 minute race for the back to back IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Series. Tune in this Friday, July 2. Click on the bar to see the images of this racing Autobot and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!  
