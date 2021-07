Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 2: Available For Amazon Pre-Order

Transformers: The IDW Collection rolls into Volume 2 of Phase Three, gathering this batch of titles for a scheduled March 29, 2022 release date: Till All Are One issues #9–12 by Mairghread Scott and Sara Pitre-Durocher, Transformers: Optimus Prime issues #1–6 by John Barber, Kei Zama, and Alex Milne, and Transformers: Lost Light issues #1–7 by James Roberts and Jack Lawrence. Secure your Amazon pre-order for this hardcover here , then sound off on the 2005 boards! The fate of Cybertron lies in the hands of Starscream and Windblade as each tries to win allies and support for control over » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 2: Available For Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM