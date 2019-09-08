|
Official Transformers Kentei (Proficiency Test) Exclusive Commemorative Optimus Prime
While back in June we reported a new*Official Transformers Kentei
*(Proficiency Test) for Japanese fans. The test is offered via*Japanese Website*Kentei Uketsuke
, known in Japan for offering tests and certificates for an enormous amount of categories (from how much do you know about rice to otaku knowledge). The official Takara Tomy Toys Twitter
*has announced that all participants in the test will receive an*Exclusive Commemorative Optimus Prime figure. This toy is a slight redeco of the Energon Igniters Speed Series Optimus Prime toy with extra shiny blue paint on the legs and side windows, a complete silver stripe the » Continue Reading.
