|
Transformers Creative Manager Rik Alvarez to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is happy to welcome*Rik Alvarez*back to TFcon DC 2019. J.E Rik Alvarez is an author who worked as the Transformers Creative Manager at Hasbro, as well as a writer and editor with Fun Publications. At TFcon DC he will be speaking about his work on the Transformers brand in a unique panel. Rik Alvarez is presented by*Ages Three and Up
DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now » Continue Reading.
