Here is a question for all
Here is a question for the cybertron.ca universe:
Has Starscream or any of the seekers ever had battle masks or are they(battle masks) a newer thing? This was just something that crossed my mind any thoughts please?
Re: Here is a question for all
I don't believe they've ever had anything like that.

I think battle masks only really became a thing in the Bay movieverse. I mean, other than that the only real masks I can think of were beast wars, and they were those "mutant" heads on the toys only, not in the show.
Re: Here is a question for all
I believe the battle mask to be "official" starting in the Bayverse movies..However I do remember seeing the old North American Marvel Comics Transformer series where Soundwave and a few others were drawn intentionally without the mouth guard and they had full faces under them..but they did eventually end up drawn the classic way in the end..
Re: Here is a question for all
For what it's worth, several early Beast Wars characters had masks.
