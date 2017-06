Today, 06:05 PM #1 Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,708 IDW Till All Are One! Ok so I'm currently reading Optimus issue #4 and Lost Light issue #4.



I saw that there's new issues of Till All Are One 1,2,3,4, revolution,6,7,8,8,10,11. I've read issues 1,2,3,4 and revolutions. Issues 5,6,7,8,8,10 and 11 takes place between which issues of Lost Light and Optimus Prime?



Today, 06:34 PM #2 RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,701 Re: IDW Till All Are One! TAAO takes place before Titans Return, right after Revolution? Issues 5-8 are immediately after the RID/MTMTE issues of TR. Issue 9 and going on take place after OP #6, more or less.



TAAO is cancelled as of 12. Scott was given a choice to rebrand for First Strike and chose to exit, rather than write about stories/characters she wasn't interested in.



It's a mess. The IDW scheduling issues pushed TAAO books WELL back from when they were originally meant to be released, but now fucking OP is at 7 when LL JUST dropped issue 6.



Sadly, I'm dropping OP and LL and TAAO is done in two issues, so that's it for IDW tf comics for me for the time being. Bizarre. The past six years have been such a golden age.

