It’s a battle for control of the Forge on the pages of Transformers issue #29
, due in shops April 21, as the Autobots and the Decepticons come face-to-face in battle for the first time. Find out which two bots are responsible for the fates of Roulette and Chainclaw in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of War World: Titans, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Marcelo Matere
(Cover Artist) Sentinel Prime has a secret-something that could change the fate of Cybertron-something that Megatron » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #29 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca