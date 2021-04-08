Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #29 iTunes Preview


It’s a battle for control of the Forge on the pages of Transformers issue #29, due in shops April 21, as the Autobots and the Decepticons come face-to-face in battle for the first time. Find out which two bots are responsible for the fates of Roulette and Chainclaw in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of War World: Titans, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Marcelo Matere (Cover Artist) Sentinel Prime has a secret-something that could change the fate of Cybertron-something that Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #29 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



