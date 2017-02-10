Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
How Hasbro Has Changed In The Last 5 Years


There’s a lot of talk about Hasbro‘s financial status these days. Mostly because they have been extremely successful as a toy company, when its rivals such as Mattel fail to keep up. In this digital age, it’s not easy to raise shares of a toy company by a whopping 150% within 5 years. Hasbro did it and is now getting ready for the next 5 years. With Transformers: The Last Knight and My Little Pony: The Movie preparing for major releases this year. Production will soon begin on The Bumblebee Movie which is planned for a 2018 release. Hasbro also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post How Hasbro Has Changed In The Last 5 Years appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



