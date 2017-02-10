Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,972

How Hasbro Has Changed In The Last 5 Years



There’s a lot of talk about Hasbro‘s financial status these days. Mostly because they have been extremely successful as a toy company, when its rivals such as Mattel fail to keep up. In this digital age, it’s not easy to raise shares of a toy company by a whopping 150% within 5 years. Hasbro did it and is now getting ready for the next 5 years. With Transformers: The Last Knight and My Little Pony: The Movie preparing for major releases this year. Production will soon begin on The Bumblebee Movie which is planned for a 2018 release. Hasbro also



The post







More... There’s a lot of talk about Hasbro‘s financial status these days. Mostly because they have been extremely successful as a toy company, when its rivals such as Mattel fail to keep up. In this digital age, it’s not easy to raise shares of a toy company by a whopping 150% within 5 years. Hasbro did it and is now getting ready for the next 5 years. With Transformers: The Last Knight and My Little Pony: The Movie preparing for major releases this year. Production will soon begin on The Bumblebee Movie which is planned for a 2018 release. Hasbro also » Continue Reading. The post How Hasbro Has Changed In The Last 5 Years appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________