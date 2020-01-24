|
Shockwave Lab SL-58/59 Upgrade Kit for Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime/Unicronus
Shockwave Lab Weibo
*have uploaded images of their next product:*SL-58/59 Upgrade Kit for Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime/Unicronus. These kits are designed and colored for POTP Leader Class Rodimus Prime (SL-58) or Rodimus Unicronus (SL-59). Each kit contains a new pair of more articulated*thighs and a pair of shoulder fillers. The thighs parts need some assembly while the shoulder fillers just snap on their position (can also be connected to the thighs for storage). We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but it should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits » Continue Reading.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-58/59 Upgrade Kit for Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime/Unicronus
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.