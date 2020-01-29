Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,122

Transfomers War For Cybertron Siege Wave 5 Voyager Apeface Out At UK Retail



Good news for fellow Siege collectors in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Dann86*is giving us the heads up taht the*Transfomers War For Cybertron Siege Wave 5 Voyager Apeface is out at UK retail. The new Apeface mold was found at*Smyths in Ashford (they have a good stock). Time to check your nearest Smyths store to grab this figure for your Siege collection. Happy hunting!



