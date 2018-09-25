Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,132

More... Previously seen at TFcon in concept art form, Mastermind Creations has now revealed the first prototype of their upcoming Deathsaurus via their Facebook page . This interpretation of the Victory villain will come with his Tigerbreast partner. This 42nd release in Mastermind’s Reformatted line has no specific release date or price point yet. But fans of the character now have another option for adding him to your collection. Check out the prototype images after the jump!The post Mastermind Creations R-42 D-Zef (Deathsaurus) Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





