|
Table-Art Kickstarter from Original G1 Box Artist Mark Watts
Original artist for Transformers Generation 1 box art Mark Watts has a new project going on Kickstarter
, and it includes several pieces of original Transformers art for backers! The project is a “transforming” table which turns into a framed piece of art that you can hang on a wall. He’s been doing shows with these for a little while and is looking to ramp up production with this Kickstarter. You can decide to back the project and get the transforming table in silver or black with 2 or 4 different interchangeable prints and Transformers themed ones are » Continue Reading.
The post Table-Art Kickstarter from Original G1 Box Artist Mark Watts
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca