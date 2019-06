Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,846

Table-Art Kickstarter from Original G1 Box Artist Mark Watts



Original artist for Transformers Generation 1 box art Mark Watts has a new project going on



Original artist for Transformers Generation 1 box art Mark Watts has a new project going on Kickstarter, and it includes several pieces of original Transformers art for backers! The project is a "transforming" table which turns into a framed piece of art that you can hang on a wall. He's been doing shows with these for a little while and is looking to ramp up production with this Kickstarter. You can decide to back the project and get the transforming table in silver or black with 2 or 4 different interchangeable prints and Transformers themed ones are available.





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



