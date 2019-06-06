|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Covert Armor, Re
Find out if improved defense wins the day with Melee, Ranged and Specialist characters as Transformers Trading Card Game Design Lead Ken Nagle welcomes battle cards Covert Armor, Reflex Circuits*and*Sturdy Armor to Wave 3: While deck building, players have been asking for more varied and better Armor cards so there can be more defensive options. While we cant push for purely defensive decks to always win, we can try to spread the kinds of defensive decks a little wider. Not every deck will play one of these, and I doubt many decks will play more than one card in the » Continue Reading.
