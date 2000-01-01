Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 369

How Do I Become Successful? Hi everyone. I feel that if a community has enough space and resources and time to devote to collecting toys then perhaps they've solved the truly challenging questions in life. I am intensely curious: How does one become successful? I define successful as: Doing what you want to do, with people you like, with enough of everything that a human needs to flourish and have fun. It is a feeling of aliveness and self actualization. I really want to be me and just live fully.







To be honest I'm pretty far into my journey towards success. I have read hundreds of books on self improvement and my life is shaping into something that looks like the foundation of success. I have a good career, I have a strong romantic relationship. I have friends and collaboration partners. I have intense fun creative hobbies outside of work.







I'm just wondering about the next level. I can see I will achieve FIRE (Financial independence retire early) in 15 years. But is there anything I should be doing in the mean time? It's there any small change... I mean anything tiny... that could improve my life? What has worked for you?





What works for you? What systems or apps or habits have brought you good things?





