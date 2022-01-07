Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Fans Toys FT-26 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Hoist Color Prototype


And Fans Toys shares images of their third product updated after*FT-48 Jive (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Jazz) and*FT-49 Phantasm (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Mirage), now with images of the color prototype of their*FT-26 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Hoist.* Fanst Toys take on Hoist proves to be another great cartoon-accurate addition to their Masterpiece Autobots line. Hoist looks bulky and big in robot mode with a solid and big alt mode. The images also reveal that you can extend his waist to make him a bit taller. We also have comparison shots next to other Fans Toys Autobots for scale comparison. Not &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Toys FT-26 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Hoist Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



