Takara Tomy KD-12 Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Additional Image


The official Takara Tomy website have just uploaded their gallery of the recently revealed Takara Tomy KD-12 Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime and they treated us with a new additional images showing Rodimus holding his Matrix with a new aura effect part. He is supposed to include 10 blast effects. Kingdom Rodimus Prime is scheduled for release in Japan in August 2021 for 14300 Yen ($131.43 approximately). Hasbro’s official release date and price are yet to be announced. Click on the bar to see the new Rodimus image plus better quality images of our previous gallery. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Takara Tomy KD-12 Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Additional Image
That's looking alot better than the first set of stock images
