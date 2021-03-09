|
Takara Tomy KD-12 Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Additional Image
The official Takara Tomy website
have just uploaded their gallery of the recently revealed Takara Tomy KD-12 Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime
and they treated us with a new additional images showing Rodimus holding his Matrix with a new aura effect part. He is supposed to include 10 blast effects. Kingdom Rodimus Prime is scheduled for release in Japan in August 2021 for 14300 Yen ($131.43 approximately). Hasbro’s official release date and price are yet to be announced. Click on the bar to see the new Rodimus image plus better quality images of our previous gallery
