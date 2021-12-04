Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Rumor: Possible First Look At Generations Selects Diaclone Ironhide?


An image has been surfacing over the internet showing what seems to be a black and red redeco of the Earthrise Ironhide mold. These new colors resemble the E-Hobby exclusive Ironhide Protect Black figure from 2008 which was planned as a homage to the original Diaclone toy which later became G1 Ironhide. While the figure looks mistransformed, we have had rumors in our forums about this redeco. In any case, take this with a grain of salt until we get official information or a more reliable source. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Possible First Look At Generations Selects Diaclone Ironhide? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



