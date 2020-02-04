Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Generations Selects Kraken (Seawing) And Lobclaw (Nautilator) Delayed On Hasbro Pulse


Important update for fans who pre-ordered the new Generations Selects Kraken (Seawing) And Lobclaw (Nautilator)*via Hasbro Pulse. Hasbro Pulse has just sent an e-mail to customers informing that the Seacons have been pushed back: We understand that you purchased [one or more of] the below product: F0160 Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS02 Kraken (Seawing) F0161 Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS06 Lobclaw (Nautilator) We apologize but please note your item will now ship out during the week of April 6th, 2020. US fans will have to be a bit more patient to finally receive the next Seacons duo.

The post Generations Selects Kraken (Seawing) And Lobclaw (Nautilator) Delayed On Hasbro Pulse appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
