Generations Selects Kraken (Seawing) And Lobclaw (Nautilator) Delayed On Hasbro Pulse



Important update for fans who pre-ordered the new Generations Selects Kraken (Seawing) And Lobclaw (Nautilator)*via Hasbro Pulse. Hasbro Pulse has just sent an e-mail to customers informing that the Seacons have been pushed back: We understand that you purchased [one or more of] the below product: F0160 Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS02 Kraken (Seawing) F0161 Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS06 Lobclaw (Nautilator) We apologize but please note your item will now ship out during the week of April 6th, 2020. US fans will have to be a bit more patient to finally receive the next Seacons duo. Stay



