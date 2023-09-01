evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,789

TKLegends Fortress ?overproduced? run



If you believe the backstory, apparently Takara overproduced LG-31’s deluxe headbot,

and these “factory rejects” are now being sold on Aliexpress



Saw it on tfw2005, a guy posted about his copy and everyone pressed him for details



I just got mine in today, and it’s pretty f*ckin beautiful imo -

it doesn’t have any interior electronics, and is missing the autobot chest logo

(but who among us doesn’t have extra faction logo stickers everywhere)



But for literally like $26 CAD (wife used a coupon)

this is a GREAT way for anyone who got the NA/TR FortMax,

but maybe always wanted a JP-colours Fortress?

Like his rendition in the Headmasters cartoon!

This is great value for my money, thought everyone here might like a shot at it



(sorry for giant pic below; I’m phoneposting and it’s exhausting)



https://www.aliexpress.us/item/32568...2usa4itemAdapt



