Just got one of these today, wanted to pass along the good
If you believe the backstory, apparently Takara overproduced LG-31’s deluxe headbot,
and these “factory rejects” are now being sold on Aliexpress
Saw it on tfw2005, a guy posted about his copy and everyone pressed him for details
I just got mine in today, and it’s pretty f*ckin beautiful imo -
it doesn’t have any interior electronics, and is missing the autobot chest logo
(but who among us doesn’t have extra faction logo stickers everywhere)
But for literally like $26 CAD (wife used a coupon)
this is a GREAT way for anyone who got the NA/TR FortMax,
but maybe always wanted a JP-colours Fortress?
Like his rendition in the Headmasters cartoon!
This is great value for my money, thought everyone here might like a shot at it
(sorry for giant pic below; I’m phoneposting and it’s exhausting)
https://www.aliexpress.us/item/32568...2usa4itemAdapt