TKLegends Fortress ?overproduced? run
Just got one of these today, wanted to pass along the good

If you believe the backstory, apparently Takara overproduced LG-31’s deluxe headbot,
and these “factory rejects” are now being sold on Aliexpress

Saw it on tfw2005, a guy posted about his copy and everyone pressed him for details

I just got mine in today, and it’s pretty f*ckin beautiful imo -
it doesn’t have any interior electronics, and is missing the autobot chest logo
(but who among us doesn’t have extra faction logo stickers everywhere)

But for literally like $26 CAD (wife used a coupon)
this is a GREAT way for anyone who got the NA/TR FortMax,
but maybe always wanted a JP-colours Fortress?
Like his rendition in the Headmasters cartoon!
This is great value for my money, thought everyone here might like a shot at it

(sorry for giant pic below; I’m phoneposting and it’s exhausting)

https://www.aliexpress.us/item/32568...2usa4itemAdapt
Re: TKLegends Fortress ?overproduced? run
Also I would just like to reiterate, this is ONLY the deluxe headbot,
NOT a full titan FortMax

But it’s (allegedly) from the original Has/Tak factory itself,
not made of any different materials or anything -
feels just like a real one to me

And the titanmaster is beautiful, he’s got his lil painted face
with two different colours on it, neither of which are the default plastic colour!
(This is huge if u like titanmasters)
