Old Today, 04:59 PM   #1
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 896
RaidenisOP Sales Thread - 2022
Hey all!

I'm helping a couple friends pair down their collections. Shipping from Calgary AB.

E-Transfer, Cash, and Paypal (+3% if paying goods and services)

Here are the links to the google sheets listings. If you are interested in anything let me know!

Bryan's Collection:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...f=true&sd=true

Roger's Collection:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

Here are listings to the photos for the 2 collections as well.

Bryan's Collection:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/dUS7pXmrmPYhQkz48

Roger's Collection:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/7VFJNSwqpUS3NGEF6
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron
Neo Art Toys Leonidas Origin

Feedback Thread
