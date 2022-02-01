Hey all!
I'm helping a couple friends pair down their collections. Shipping from Calgary AB.
E-Transfer, Cash, and Paypal (+3% if paying goods and services)
Here are the links to the google sheets listings. If you are interested in anything let me know!
Bryan's Collection:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...f=true&sd=true
Roger's Collection:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
Here are listings to the photos for the 2 collections as well.
Bryan's Collection:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/dUS7pXmrmPYhQkz48
Roger's Collection:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/7VFJNSwqpUS3NGEF6