RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 896

RaidenisOP Sales Thread - 2022



I'm helping a couple friends pair down their collections. Shipping from Calgary AB.



E-Transfer, Cash, and Paypal (+3% if paying goods and services)



Here are the links to the google sheets listings. If you are interested in anything let me know!



Bryan's Collection:



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...f=true&sd=true



Roger's Collection:



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing



Here are listings to the photos for the 2 collections as well.



Bryan's Collection:



https://photos.app.goo.gl/dUS7pXmrmPYhQkz48



Roger's Collection:



https://photos.app.goo.gl/7VFJNSwqpUS3NGEF6 Hey all!I'm helping a couple friends pair down their collections. Shipping from Calgary AB.E-Transfer, Cash, and Paypal (+3% if paying goods and services)Here are the links to the google sheets listings. If you are interested in anything let me know!Bryan's Collection:Roger's Collection:Here are listings to the photos for the 2 collections as well.Bryan's Collection:Roger's Collection:

Current Wants

Kreo Menasor and Computron

Neo Art Toys Leonidas Origin



Feedback Thread __________________