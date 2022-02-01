Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds ER Scorponok 3D printable gun.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:53 PM   #1
Megatrons Cannon
Only Cares about G1!!!
Megatrons Cannon's Ebay Auctions
Megatrons Cannon's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Ottawa, ONT
Posts: 333
ER Scorponok 3D printable gun.


Not my design, but damn does it look sweet. can be found here https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...print.1197372/
__________________
To Punish and Enslave.

My Feedback Thread
Megatrons Cannon is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.