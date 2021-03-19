|
115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno
Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo
*have shared images of their new*upgrade kit for Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno. This new kit consists of: Arm fillers Calf fillers Thigh fillers This kit is basically a redeco of 115-Utopia Earthrise Grapple upgrade kit
. The pieces come on small sprues, so you need to remove the pieces before installing. As we can see from the images, the pieces match Inferno’s plastic color very well. A nice alternative to improve Kingdom Inferno for display. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out sometime soon. Click » Continue Reading.
