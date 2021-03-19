Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page 115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,283
115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno


Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo*have shared images of their new*upgrade kit for Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno. This new kit consists of: Arm fillers Calf fillers Thigh fillers This kit is basically a redeco of 115-Utopia Earthrise Grapple upgrade kit. The pieces come on small sprues, so you need to remove the pieces before installing. As we can see from the images, the pieces match Inferno’s plastic color very well. A nice alternative to improve Kingdom Inferno for display. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out sometime soon. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2003 Hasbro Takara Transformers Cybertron Dark Unicron Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Animated Handheld Game
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Magnets Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave Bumblebee and more.
Transformers
Transformers G1 plush toys Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Botropolis Rescue Mission 6-Pack
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.