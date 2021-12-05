Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron In-


Courtesy of Notrab on Weibo*we have our first images of the new*Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron for your viewing pleasure. Mutant Tigatron, a redeco of Kingdom Voyager Tigatron with a new mutant head mold, is an homage to his original color scheme before he was changed into a white tiger. The new deco is well detailed and looks gorgeous, giving this mold a completely new personality for your display. Tigatron is available as an Amazon exclusive for the US market. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron
This looks awesome. That tiger mode looks exceptionally good.
