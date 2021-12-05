Courtesy of Notrab on Weibo
*we have our first images of the new*Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron for your viewing pleasure. Mutant Tigatron, a redeco of Kingdom Voyager Tigatron with a new mutant head mold, is an homage to his original color scheme before he was changed into a white tiger. The new deco is well detailed and looks gorgeous, giving this mold a completely new personality for your display. Tigatron is available as an Amazon exclusive
for the US market. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on
