Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron In-

Courtesy of Notrab on Weibo we have our first images of the new Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron for your viewing pleasure. Mutant Tigatron, a redeco of Kingdom Voyager Tigatron with a new mutant head mold, is an homage to his original color scheme before he was changed into a white tiger. The new deco is well detailed and looks gorgeous, giving this mold a completely new personality for your display. Tigatron is available as an Amazon exclusive for the US market.