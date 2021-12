Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,544

Transformers Collaborative Draculus Out In The UK



Attention UK collectors! The new*Universal Monsters ? Transformers mash-up Draculus has been spotted at UK retail. 2005 Boards member*Hawksford*found Draculus at*Smyths Friern Barnet for*?36.99. Time to check your nearest Smyths store to try to find this new Transformers Collaborative figure. Happy hunting!



