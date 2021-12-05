December has started and we have some nice sighting around the world, courtesy of all our 2005 Boards members. This week Kingdom Tigatron has been found in Chile, New Zealand and Philippines, new Cyberverse toys in Australia, new Studio Series and Netflix toys in New Zealand, the latest Studio Series Deluxes have been spotted in Philippines, and collectors in Singapore can now find the latest Premium Finish and Golden Disk Collection figures including our first world sighting of Mutant Tigatron. Cyberverse Roll N’ Change Wave 1 In Australia ?
*We can confirm that the new and big Cyberverse Roll N’ » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...