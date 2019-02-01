|
Transformers Cyberverse Series: Francesco Giglio Character Design Artwork
TFW2005 member AndySupreme99 points out another
great set of Boulder Media and Hasbro Studios design artwork from the Transformers Cyberverse series, with this round from Francesco Giglio featuring several key cast members including Bumblebee, Optimus Prime & Windblade. Check out the mirrored sample of images attached to this post, scan the entire gallery here
