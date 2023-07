Looking for Megazords at TFcon

I'm looking for both Sentai and Power Rangers megazords. If anyone is looking to sell some please message me.



I'm also looking for the following figures:



- Energon Wing Saber

- Combiner Wars Sky Lynx

- Cybertron Megatron

- Takara DX Might Gaine





I'll be at TFcon Saturday and Sunday.