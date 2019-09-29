|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 4 Available on YouTube
Who earned the accolades of being the most courageous, loyal and capable bot that Megatron has ever known? That may not be bad comedy after all, as we find out in season 2’s fourth episode: The Decepticons are thrown into chaos by an unexpected Autobot visitor in their midst: HotRod! Meanwhile, Slipstream deals with her disappearing Seekers. Revisit previous installments and then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 “The Visitor”
 
