Old Today, 08:08 PM   #1
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,773
Titans Return Diac and Star Convoy?
OK my second custom with the TR line. I picked this up on sale but didnt really like it. I debated on it for a few days and when I took a look more closely at it I saw Star Convoy as Im sure many other people did so I planned it out, got him ready only for Hasbro to announce that there was one supposed to be coming out. Havent heard anything based on the recent reveals but since I started on it I wanted to finish him. Plane mode removed (wings and tail fins so if anyone needs them lmk). He is a parts former unfortunately and while the treads work well for alt mode they dont do much for bot mode as they are a bit long but he is still poseable enough for my liking. Enjoy!
