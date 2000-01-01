wervenom Metroplex Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 4,773

Titans Return Diac and Star Convoy?





















OK my second custom with the TR line. I picked this up on sale but didnt really like it. I debated on it for a few days and when I took a look more closely at it I saw Star Convoy as Im sure many other people did so I planned it out, got him ready only for Hasbro to announce that there was one supposed to be coming out. Havent heard anything based on the recent reveals but since I started on it I wanted to finish him. Plane mode removed (wings and tail fins so if anyone needs them lmk). He is a parts former unfortunately and while the treads work well for alt mode they dont do much for bot mode as they are a bit long but he is still poseable enough for my liking. Enjoy!

